Previous video: « Women gather to learn winter outdoor skills in western Maine

Professional musicians inspire, teach Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra

Professionals often play among the talented youth of the Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra, inspiring and teaching students and longtime musicians alike. On Sunday the BSYO will perform a concert alongside internationally acclaimed violinist Midori Gotō as part of her Orchestra Residencies Program, with selections from Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins.