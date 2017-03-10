Previous video:
«

Professional musicians inspire, teach Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra

By Micky Bedell
Professionals often play among the talented youth of the Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra, inspiring and teaching students and longtime musicians alike. On Sunday the BSYO will perform a concert alongside internationally acclaimed violinist Midori Gotō as part of her Orchestra Residencies Program, with selections from Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins.
Posted March 10, 2017, at 1:57 p.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster poundMaine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster pound
  2. ‘Gross negligence’: Patagonia founder, Maine native calls out LePage for anti-monument stance‘Gross negligence’: Patagonia founder, Maine native calls out LePage for anti-monument stance
  3. Maine man who stole $1.15 million dies days before sentencing
  4. Elderly Mainers are having unprotected sex, and that’s a problemElderly Mainers are having unprotected sex, and that’s a problem
  5. LePage’s potato remarks puzzle industry expertsLePage’s potato remarks puzzle industry experts

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs