Professional musicians inspire, teach Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra
By Micky Bedell
Professionals often play among the talented youth of the Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra, inspiring and teaching students and longtime musicians alike. On Sunday the BSYO will perform a concert alongside internationally acclaimed violinist Midori Gotō as part of her Orchestra Residencies Program, with selections from Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins.
Posted March 10, 2017, at 1:57 p.m.