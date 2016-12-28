Previous video:
Phoenix Rising

By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN
Phoenix, the pit bull puppy who was dragged behind a pickup truck in June of 2016, has been living a happy life on a farm after being adopted by Colby Walker.  Walker has other rescue animals on her farm that Phoenix is fitting in well with, including the horses. Because of the impact of the dragging when he was six months old, Phoenix once had no paw pads and his feet were fully bandaged.  He now has little visible signs of injury left from the incident.  Only a very small, hard to see scar on the side of one paw.
Posted Dec. 28, 2016, at 12:42 p.m.

