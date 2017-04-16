Previous video:
«

Paddlers take on the 51st Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

By Ashley Conti, BDN Staff
Hundreds of paddlers took to Kenduskeag Stream to take on the 16.5 mile race toward downtown Bangor.
Posted April 16, 2017, at 8:29 a.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Orono woman gets federal prison time for allowing drug dealers to use her homeOrono woman gets federal prison time for allowing drug dealers to use her home
  2. ‘Green-eyed monster’ grabs court’s attention as convicted killers seek new trials‘Green-eyed monster’ grabs court’s attention as convicted killers seek new trials
  3. Auburn woman accused of selling cocaine, heroin out of Lewiston motel room
  4. Student project clued Boothbay schools into the high lead levels in school waterStudent project clued Boothbay schools into the high lead levels in school water
  5. Lisbon man sentenced for fatal June 2016 hit-and-runLisbon man sentenced for fatal June 2016 hit-and-run

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs