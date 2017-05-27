Previous video: « Clowns climb out of limo at the Presque Isle prom

Oyster farming in Casco Bay

Oyster cages afloat in a Quahog Bay Conservancy limited purpose aquaculture (LPA) site off Snow Island last week. A number of oyster farms have started up in Casco Bay in recent years. Adult oysters, which are beneficial to the ecosystem, filter about 50 gallons of water per day, removing nitrogen and excess nutrients that wash into the bay with pollutants. Since the establishment of the Quahog Bay Conservancy in 2014, about 70,000 Snow Island oysters have been sold across the country.