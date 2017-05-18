Nursing shortage in Maine

Classifieds
By
Troy R. Bennett
, BDN Staff
University of New England accelerated program nursing students talk about getting into the workforce and avoiding burnout.
Posted
May 18, 2017,
at
6:03 a.m.
The Point
: What’s causing Maine’s community nursing crisis
