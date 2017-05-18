Previous video:
Nursing shortage in Maine

By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
University of New England accelerated program nursing students talk about getting into the workforce and avoiding burnout.
Posted May 18, 2017, at 6:03 a.m.

