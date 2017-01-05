Classifieds
New plans for the Crosby School in Belfast
By
Gabor Degre
, BDN Staff
Maine made jewelry for your dog
Local farmers make butter in small batches
Girl saved from swimming pool in Bangor
Chef and entrepreneur Luigi Del Conte
1-minute hike: Ingersoll Point Preserve in Addison
How one immigrant is improving a rural Maine community
Frantic midcoast rental market has towns looking for answers
This Maine basketball player lost four fingers, won’t let anything stop him
Thorndike family living the simple life
House for homeless veterans ready to open in Searsmont
UMaine planetarium director Shawn Laatsch
Phoenix Rising
The poorest Maine school districts that pay the most
Former midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeover
Macy’s in Bangor to close
Maine DOT faces shortage of plow truck drivers
10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher
Why I shouldn’t hide the truth about Trump from my daughters
School consolidation will take local examples, not just small financial incentives
Will Thibodeau and Gideon lead a collaborative legislature?
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017: Support Maine families, Riverview plan needs oversight, nasty politics
LePage vacuum
Vermont upsets UMaine women’s basketball team
Little sympathy for ailing UMaine men as AE schedule begins
Former UMaine star joins NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks
UMaine men’s hockey team hopes for second-half turnaround
Bruins great Milt Schmidt dies at 98
Ditching tinted glass ban, keeping voters’ hands off wildlife laws among new Legislature’s first items of business
Canadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova Scotia
Wednesday morning weather update
Legislature’s top Republican, Democrat near agreement on pot moratorium
Why is your Christmas tree still up?
For quality small-batch butter, try churning it at home
Two Ingredient Hot Chocolate
For activists and others, nonviolent strategies against harassment and assault
Art gallery, workshops helping to revitalize Main Street in Machias
