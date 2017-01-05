Previous video:
«

New plans for the Crosby School in Belfast

By Gabor Degre, BDN Staff
New plans for the Crosby School in Belfast
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 1:53 p.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. The poorest Maine school districts that pay the mostThe poorest Maine school districts that pay the most
  2. Former midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeoverFormer midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeover
  3. Macy’s in Bangor to closeMacy’s in Bangor to close
  4. Maine DOT faces shortage of plow truck driversMaine DOT faces shortage of plow truck drivers
  5. 10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher