Previous video: « The fiddler of fiery tunes

Mock shooting at University of Maine

By Linda Coan O'Kresik , Special to the BDN

The University of Maine Nursing School and University Volunteer Ambulance Service (UVAC) simulated an active shooter event on campus to help prepare nursing students and student EMTs for the worst. "Victims" where given triage tags and then transported to a mock hospital where nursing students would decide how to treat them in the wake of a mock mass shooting on campus.