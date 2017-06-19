Previous video: « From pocket change to publishing

Misdiagnosis leads to paralysis, $1.9 million settlement for Maine girl

Wynter Przybylski , 9, will spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair due to a misdiagnosis in February 2014. Przybylski was suffering from a common type of childhood leukemia in when she was misdiagnosed with severe constipation. Wynter has been treated successfully for the leukemia but because treatment was delayed, she developed a white blood cell clot on her spine that caused permanent paralysis. She has been awarded $1.9 million in a legal settlement