Mattanawcook baseball pitcher back on mound after accident

By Ashley Conti , BDN Staff

Three years ago Mattanawcook Academy's Cameron Fournier was involved in a shop class accident, severing several fingers on his left hand. After numerous surgeries, they were able to save all but part of his pinkie finger. Now the senior is back on the mound pitching for his team.