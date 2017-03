Previous video: « Yoga with Cats a good fit for both people and cats

Making maple syrup a family affair

By Ashley Conti , BDN Staff

Sasha Kutshy and her daughter, 11-year-old Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin, gather their wagon and bucket to gather sap from the eight maple trees around their neighborhood. Back in their garage they strike a fire to boil the sap down to make maple syrup.