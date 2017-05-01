Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Deals & Coupons
News and weather for:
[change]
Video
Monday, May 1, 2017 Last update:
8:15 a.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Maine Focus
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Previous video:
«
A master of his instrument
Maine’s first capital
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
By
Troy R. Bennett
, BDN Staff
Portland was Maine's first capital city but it was just a town in 1820.
Posted
May 01, 2017,
at
6:44 a.m.
More videos
A master of his instrument
Fixing Bangor’s crumbling sewers
1-minute hike: Cox Pinnacle in Brunswick
The hero of Two Lights
Corn keeper Albie Barden works to preserve heirloom varieties of corn
Mattanawcook baseball pitcher back on mound after accident
Husson students get into fire investigation
Free pot in Portland
Are these the cutest animals in Maine?
Finding work after unemployment
Bangor Church moving from former YMCA to mall
Bangor police seek Conn. man for Ohio Street shooting
SEE COMMENTS →
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
Hannaford stores see shortage of refrigerated foods after warehouse fire
With ‘nothing’ left to do, Bangor’s urban renewal group may disband
A quirk in Maine’s Constitution could keep casino question off ballot
Chain saw fuel leak sparks Waterville office, apartment fire
Maine AG Mills joins fight against Trump environmental proposals
Ignore Ann Coulter — she’s a boring performance artist, and she’s gaming us all
In my ﬁrst 100 days, I kept my promise to the American people
The spirit of Buck v. Bell survives in our demonizing of marginalized groups
Populism on pause
Michael Flynn’s string of gaffes don’t add up to treason
UMaine All-American signs with NFL’s Baltimore Ravens
Stony Brook records series sweep over slumping Black Bears
Sanders stops Lemke to win NEF lightweight title
Castleton pitching depth subdues Husson
Theriault Places Fifth and Maintains Point Battle Lead
RECOVERY ROCKS
Suicide: The conversations 13 Reasons sparked
GEORGE'S OUTDOOR NEWS
The bear hunting obsession of a driven man by Bill Wiesner
PEN AND POTATO
The story of me and bees part 2
BDN PORTLAND
Maine’s first capital city was only a town
UP NORTH MOTORSPORTS
Theriault Places Fifth and Maintains Point Battle Lead
Want to raise backyard chickens in Maine? Here’s what you need to know
Maine composer uses music as ‘our reply to violence’
A skeptical climate change column whips up a storm
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus