Video
Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
9:48 a.m.
In wake of autistic son’s death, family strives to build community for those who struggle to belong
Mainers We Met: Katherine Bowen
By
Micky Bedell
Camden girl Katherine Bowen and her mother Heather Bowen talk about life after Katherine's battle with cancer.
Posted
Dec. 26, 2016,
at
7:40 a.m.
MAINERS WE MET
: A robot in school is pretty cool, but having Katherine Bowen back is better
Visions of legal made-in-Maine pot brownies dance in their heads
A robot in school is pretty cool, but having Katherine Bowen back is better
Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dies at 53
Happy Christmas
