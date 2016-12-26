Previous video:
«

Mainers We Met: Katherine Bowen

By Micky Bedell
Camden girl Katherine Bowen and her mother Heather Bowen talk about life after Katherine's battle with cancer.
Posted Dec. 26, 2016, at 7:40 a.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Mainers are among the heaviest-drinking AmericansMainers are among the heaviest-drinking Americans
  2. Woman robbed of gifts at gunpoint on Christmas Eve
  3. Fairfield man sets fire to estranged wife’s home, then fatally stabs himself
  4. This man found a bag with $1,000 in cash, and returned the money to its ownerThis man found a bag with $1,000 in cash, and returned the money to its owner
  5. Bradford man killed by pickup truck in Massachusetts identified

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs