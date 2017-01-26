Maine woman worries Trump executive order might stop her father from coming home
By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
Nyamuon Nguany-Machar, who grew up in Portland, is worried that her father won’t be allowed to return from South Sudan if President Donald Trump signs an executive order closing America’s borders.
Posted Jan. 26, 2017, at 11:25 a.m.
