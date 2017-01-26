Previous video:
Maine woman worries Trump executive order might stop her father from coming home

By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
Nyamuon Nguany-Machar, who grew up in Portland, is worried that her father won’t be allowed to return from South Sudan if President Donald Trump signs an executive order closing America’s borders.
Posted Jan. 26, 2017, at 11:25 a.m.

