Maine Water Buffalo Co.

By Linda Coan O'Kresik , Special to the BDN

Jessica and Brian Farrar, owners of Maine Water Buffalo Co. in Appleton, began the dairy side of their business in 2013. Milking once a day, they make mozzarella cheese, buffalo milk feta cheese that they call "buffeta,"soft spreadable cheeses, yogurt and gelato. They sell their products at farmers markets in Union, Belfast, Camden and Rockland.