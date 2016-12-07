Previous video: « Lincolnville performer talks about Slim Goodbody

Maine Water Buffalo Co.

Jessica and Brian Farrar, owners of Maine Water Buffalo Co. in Appleton, began the dairy side of their business in 2013. Milking once a day, they make mozzarella cheese, buffalo milk feta cheese that they call "buffeta,"soft spreadable cheeses, yogurt and gelato. They sell their products at farmers markets in Union, Belfast, Camden and Rockland.