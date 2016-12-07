Previous video:
«

Maine Water Buffalo Co.

By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN
Jessica and Brian Farrar, owners of Maine Water Buffalo Co. in Appleton, began the dairy side of their business in 2013. Milking once a day, they make mozzarella cheese, buffalo milk feta cheese that they call "buffeta,"soft spreadable cheeses, yogurt and gelato. They sell their products at farmers markets in Union, Belfast, Camden and Rockland.
Posted Dec. 07, 2016, at 2:01 p.m.
Last modified Dec. 07, 2016, at 2:22 p.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Ellsworth reprimands new police chiefEllsworth reprimands new police chief
  2. Eddington boy’s death likely accidental, medical examiner says
  3. With misgivings, Bangor starts repeal process on its minimum wage hikeWith misgivings, Bangor starts repeal process on its minimum wage hike
  4. Maine man one of 10 participants on season three of History Channel’s ‘Alone’Maine man one of 10 participants on season three of History Channel’s ‘Alone’
  5. 5 people charged in connection with burglaries in Penobscot County5 people charged in connection with burglaries in Penobscot County

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs