Maine Water Buffalo Co.
By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN
Jessica and Brian Farrar, owners of Maine Water Buffalo Co. in Appleton, began the dairy side of their business in 2013. Milking once a day, they make mozzarella cheese, buffalo milk feta cheese that they call "buffeta,"soft spreadable cheeses, yogurt and gelato. They sell their products at farmers markets in Union, Belfast, Camden and Rockland.
Posted Dec. 07, 2016, at 2:01 p.m.
Last modified Dec. 07, 2016, at 2:22 p.m.
Last modified Dec. 07, 2016, at 2:22 p.m.