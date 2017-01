Long commute taking toll, but this millworker’s ‘new normal’ continues

By Ashley Conti , BDN Staff

Tom Picard says he lives "the new normal." As a millworker, Tom has been laid off ten times since 1980. For the last few years he has been making the weekly commute to his new job 130 miles away, at the Huhtamaki plant in Waterville. This past summer, he divorced his wife, Tammy Shorey Picard, as the commuting was putting a strain on their relationship.