Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Deals & Coupons
News and weather for:
[change]
Video
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 Last update:
7:31 a.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Maine Focus
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Previous video:
«
1-minute hike: Acadia Mountain in Acadia National Park
Locally sourced food at RSU 3
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
By
Gabor Degre
, BDN Staff
Locally sourced food at Regional School Unit 3.
Posted
May 24, 2017,
at
6:19 a.m.
Related stories
VIDEO
: Maine schools resist national plan to relax healthy lunch guidelines by serving fresh, local foods
More videos
1-minute hike: Acadia Mountain in Acadia National Park
These offshore Maine islands are populated only by sheep
1-year-old killed in car accident at Alton Elementary
Nursing shortage in Maine
Making fun with Asperger’s
1-minute hike: Great Pond Mountain in Orland
Setting game cameras
Battle of Fort Loyal
The nation’s largest sugarbush is in Maine
Life after Verso: Former paper mill worker embarking on new career in firefighting
1-minute hike: Annie Sturgis Sanctuary in Vassalboro
Mock shooting at University of Maine
SEE COMMENTS →
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
Bangor condemns prominent State Street building
Feds: Sentence for Maine mogul should be example for political donors
A top chef has an answer to Maine’s green crab scourge: Fry them in oil, then dig in
Former Penobscot Theatre actor among drag queens that performed with Katy Perry on SNL
Brewer High graduate to be reunited with missing class ring after more than three decades
All signs point to monument being positive addition to Maine, even if LePage tries to hide it
A Jewish Take on the Confederate Statue Removals
GOP health care bill drops essential coverage for Mainers with mental illness, addictions
Wednesday, May 24, 2017: President Trump is a disgrace, don’t support pet mills, Maine needs strong mining rules
Lessons from France: Universal care works and is not politically divisive
Rossignol among 10 MPA Hall of Excellence inductees
Celts win over Cavs among franchise’s best, iconic sportswriter says
Coach hopes UMaine baseball team can make strong run during America East tournament
Fast start propels Hampden baseball team past Brewer
Pitching depth a key element of ‘A’ North race
ACT OUT WITH AISLINN
Four baby squirrels with tails tangled together rescued by Bangor men
THE BDN BUZZ
Belligerent man in a Trump hat kicked off flight as a crowd chanted, ‘Lock him up!’
CULTURE SHOCK
Former Penobscot Theatre actor among drag queens that performed with Katy Perry on SNL
THE DAILY SIMMER
Bangor’s newest coffee shop Wicked Brew opens on Park Street
URBAN EYE
Sleepless in Saco, a trio of coffee shops open this summer
Northern Maine legend celebrates first birthday party — at 80
A top chef has an answer to Maine’s green crab scourge: Fry them in oil, then dig in
Northwoods Gourmet Girl owner aims for ‘world condiment domination,’ after surviving cancer
Bangor’s newest coffee shop Wicked Brew opens on Park Street
Sleepless in Saco, a trio of coffee shops open this summer
Blogs
Be a BDN blogger
|
Browse BDN blogs
Maine Course
Salads with Sauteed Radishes
Salads with Sauteed Radishes
The Daily Simmer
Bangor's newest coffee shop Wicked Brew opens on Park Street
Bangor's newest coffee shop Wicked Brew opens on Park Street
Taste Buds
Asparagus and Smoked Salmon: What a Pair
Asparagus and Smoked Salmon: What a Pair
Urban Eye
Sleepless in Saco, a trio of coffee shops open this summer
Sleepless in Saco, a trio of coffee shops open this summer
Sweet Potato Kitchen
Best Ever Homemade Flour Tortillas
Best Ever Homemade Flour Tortillas
Journeys Over a Hot Stove
The end of the American Road
The end of the American Road
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus