Life after Verso: Former paper mill worker embarking on new career in firefighting

By Ashley Conti , BDN Staff

Ryan Pickoski was a fourth-generation paper mill worker in Bucksport when his world turned upside down about three years ago. Now, thanks to some help from federally funding retraining programs administered by the Maine Department of Labor, Pickoski is on the verge of embarking on a new career as a firefighter.