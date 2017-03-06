Classifieds
Last organ repairman in Portland
By
Kathleen Pierce
, BDN Staff
At 70, Nick Orso has repaired hundreds of organs in Maine. And he is still in tune. But who will pick up his trade?
Posted
March 06, 2017,
at
6:20 a.m.
VIDEO
: In the hands of this master repairman, no organ is too grand or too average
