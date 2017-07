Previous video: « Hazel Eaton beats the Wall of Death

Kenneth Copp former member of Mennonite and Amish communities

By Gabor Degre , BDN Staff

Kenneth Copp of Thorndike spent decades living in old-order Mennonite and Amish communities in several states. He started questioning his religious beliefs and in 2012 left the Amish church. He was shunned by the Amish community and eventually lost his family. He says aspects of his new life are very hard, but he is happier and more at peace now.