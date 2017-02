Jane Tholen’s 30 year journey of prescribed psychotherapy drugs

By Linda Coan O'Kresik , Special to the BDN

Jane Tholen, 70 years old, is sharing her 30 year experience of using prescribed psychoactive drugs, including her loss of ability to function in her personal and professional life. Tholen, who only recently weaned herself off of her medication, is concerned about the overuse of antidepressants and other psychoactive drugs.