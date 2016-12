Previous video: « Drone being used to help search for missing Bangor man

In touching final act, a woman is leaving her waterfront land to everybody

By Ashley Conti , BDN Staff

Cushing woman Thelma "Terry" Dodge and her daughter, Kristi Niedermann, purchased coastal land for preservation. The next day, Dodge died. Niedermann hopes to hand the 15 acres over to the town of Cushing to become a park.