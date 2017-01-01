Previous video:
How one immigrant is improving a rural Maine community

By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN
Ben Okafor opened Eastport Family Pharmacy in 2014 in a community that had not had one in over a decade. Okafor, who grew up in Nigeria, came to Bangor in 2007 after being recruited by Rite Aid. Two years ago, he decided to leave the chain store and open his own pharmacy in an area that was in need of such services.  He knows most of his customers by name and has a friendly rapport with all of them.
