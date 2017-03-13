How a sheep breed developed in Maine became popular around the world

The lambs were only a few days old, but they pranced, butted each other and suckled on their mothers with confidence and only a few wobbles. They didn’t even seem to mind the folks who dropped by the Unity College Barn to watch the school’s newest, cutest residents play, eat and nap. When it’s lambing season at Unity College, everybody wants to come visit. This year, the first-ever triplets were born to one of the sheep, and they have been a big draw to the barn, too.