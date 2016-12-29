Previous video:
House for homeless veterans ready to open in Searsmont

By Gabor Degre, BDN Staff
The Garry Owen House, which offers transitional housing to homeless veterans, in Searsmont is ready to be open.
Posted Dec. 29, 2016, at 6:32 a.m.

