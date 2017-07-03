Previous video:
Hazel Eaton beats the Wall of Death

By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
Hazel Eaton of South Portland found fame riding a motorcycle on the Wall of Death in the 1920s.
Posted July 03, 2017, at 8:32 a.m.

