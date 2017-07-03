Classifieds
Maine teen focuses on her future in mixed martial arts
Hazel Eaton beats the Wall of Death
By
Troy R. Bennett
, BDN Staff
Hazel Eaton of South Portland found fame riding a motorcycle on the Wall of Death in the 1920s.
July 03, 2017,
8:32 a.m.
BDN PORTLAND
: They shipped her home in a coffin but she wasn’t dead
