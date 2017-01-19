Gawler family helps Maine music traditions to thrive

The Gawler Family Band, a longtime midcoast and central Maine institution, is comprised of John and Ellen Gawler, their three adult children Molly, Edith and Elsie Gawler, and Edith’s husband, Bennett Konesni. With fiddles, banjo, guitar, a cello, harmonica, washboard and other acoustic instruments, including their feet, the family fills their venues with the rich, melodic and happy traditional tunes they are known for.