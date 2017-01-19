Previous video:
«

Gawler family helps Maine music traditions to thrive

By Ashley Conti, BDN Staff
The Gawler Family Band, a longtime midcoast and central Maine institution, is comprised of John and Ellen Gawler, their three adult children Molly, Edith and Elsie Gawler, and Edith’s husband, Bennett Konesni. With fiddles, banjo, guitar, a cello, harmonica, washboard and other acoustic instruments, including their feet, the family fills their venues with the rich, melodic and happy traditional tunes they are known for.
Posted Jan. 19, 2017, at 7:42 a.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Blaze owner buys Giacomo’s in downtown BangorBlaze owner buys Giacomo’s in downtown Bangor
  2. Work on I-395/Route 9 connector scheduled to start this yearWork on I-395/Route 9 connector scheduled to start this year
  3. A high school band has driven two Portland politicians to socialismA high school band has driven two Portland politicians to socialism
  4. Troy infant died of blunt force trauma, extensive injuriesTroy infant died of blunt force trauma, extensive injuries
  5. Sen. Collins bucks GOP efforts to end Planned Parenthood fundingSen. Collins bucks GOP efforts to end Planned Parenthood funding

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs