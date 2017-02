From kitchen to doorstep, Meals on Wheels feeds hungry Maine seniors

By Linda Coan O'Kresik , Special to the BDN

About 350 Meals on Wheels recipients in four counties, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock and Washington, are served by Eastern Area Agency on Aging n Bangor. The meals are made and frozen at BAFS, a frozen food manufacturing facility on the grounds of the Bangor International Airport.