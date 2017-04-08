Fisherman’s Academy is designed to keep young fishermen in school

Previous video:
Six students at Oceanside High School are participating in the school’s fisherman's academy, a program designed to keep young fishermen in school instead of dropping out without a high school diploma. The program allows these students to pursue their commercial fishing life while giving them an education that will help them in the fishing industry or other marine-related industries. The students work once a week at the Apprenticeshop in Rockland learning woodworking and boat building skills.  The students are working in teams to build two skiffs.
