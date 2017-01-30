First deaf mascot at Portland High ‘not that special of a story’
By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
"It's actually not that special of a story... being a mascot, for a hearing and a deaf person, is exactly the same thing," said freshman Kamron King, the first deaf student to ever play Portland High School's bulldog mascot.
Posted Jan. 30, 2017, at 6:13 a.m.
