Thursday, April 20, 2017
7:05 a.m.
Bangor Church moving from former YMCA to mall
Finding work after unemployment
By
Gabor Degre
, BDN Staff
Rebecca Grant talks about the struggle of finding work after unemployment.
Posted
April 20, 2017,
at
6:52 a.m.
MAINE FOCUS
: 5 lessons from a look at Maine’s workforce challenges
