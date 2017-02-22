Classifieds
1-minute hike: Flying Mountain and Valley Cove in Acadia National Park
Durable, practical Maine art for your muddy boots
By
Micky Bedell
Winterport floorcloth maker Addie Pete takes raw canvas and turns it into art for your feet.
Feb. 22, 2017,
12:28 p.m.
MADE IN MAINE
: Durable, practical Maine art for your muddy boots
1-minute hike: Flying Mountain and Valley Cove in Acadia National Park
‘Just because it’s beautiful’
Belfast teen learns to breed dairy cows
University of Maine at Machias to enter partnership with Orono
The 911 call: The chainsaw accident victim’s wife, dispatcher speak
Bangor barbershop quartet serenades Valentine sweethearts
1-minute hike: Big Moose Mountain near Greenville
Racism, fake news and war over a hundred years ago
Snow rider sees the city
State not investigating all allegations of abuse of adults with intellectual disabilities
Maine blacksmith hammers metal into art
Tick Tock Sidewalk
Maine nurses: To avoid shortage, improve our working conditions
2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown
Floating homes aren’t houseboats and a Maine town will vote on banning them
Collins meets with activists pressuring her to oppose Trump’s policies
Alfond Foundation vows to pay off students’ debt to draw STEM workers to Maine
Government, on multiple levels, decides to fail transgender students
It’s encouraging to see conservatives get behind a carbon tax to fight climate change
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017: Collins didn’t lead on Pruitt, minimum wage needs revision, Katahdin monument support
A Mitzvah for a Ladybug
EPA: Under New Management
Schenck boys knock off Hodgdon in ‘C’ quarterfinal
Fort Fairfield dispatches PCHS in ‘C’ boys quarterfinal
George Stevens boys cruise past Woodland, into ‘B’ semifinals
Top-seeded Stearns girls survive ‘C’ North scare from Narraguagus
Albany’s fast start sinks undermanned Black Bears
CULTURE SHOCK
2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown
STATE & CAPITOL
The long march to block LePage’s new welfare reforms starts today
BENNETT THERE DONE THAT
Cancer took her breasts away. This tattoo artist helped her accept it.
STATE & CAPITOL
LePage floats acting education commissioner for permanent post
POLLWAYS
Every Republican health plan means lousier coverage for fewer people
Floating homes aren’t houseboats and a Maine town will vote on banning them
New owner to reopen Winnie’s eatery in Presque Isle
Postpartum depression always hit on Day 3
Banana Blueberry Coffee Cake
Popular midcoast chefs land in Portland
Popular midcoast chefs land in Portland
Improve Health Care for the Average American by Helping Local Farmers while killing SNAP and Switching to Food Distribution Centers
Wilderness Sled Dog Race, Greenville Maine, in pictures: part 1
2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown
This bald eagle in a Maine river will make you resent that it is still winter
