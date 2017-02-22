Previous video:
«

Durable, practical Maine art for your muddy boots

By Micky Bedell
Winterport floorcloth maker Addie Pete takes raw canvas and turns it into art for your feet.
Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 12:28 p.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine nurses: To avoid shortage, improve our working conditionsMaine nurses: To avoid shortage, improve our working conditions
  2. 2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown
  3. Floating homes aren’t houseboats and a Maine town will vote on banning themFloating homes aren’t houseboats and a Maine town will vote on banning them
  4. Collins meets with activists pressuring her to oppose Trump’s policiesCollins meets with activists pressuring her to oppose Trump’s policies
  5. Alfond Foundation vows to pay off students’ debt to draw STEM workers to Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs