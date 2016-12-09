Drone being used to help search for missing Bangor man

Vinal Applebee, chief unmanned aerial vehicle pilot for the Down East Emergency Medicine Institute, uses a drone to conduct a grid search of the Penobscot River shoreline from the Bangor Waterfront on Friday morning during efforts to find Paul Francis III, who went missing last Friday night from Bangor. Applebee was covering half to 1 mile of the shoreline, taking some 300 high-resolution photos to be analyzed.