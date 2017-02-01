Previous video:
«

Concerns in the LGBTQ community

By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN
Jess St. Louis, a spokesperson for the transgender community, says many people are "going back in the closet" in response to changes in social attitudes. Jess came out as transgender about three years ago, but says that for the local LGBTQ community, the conservative political atmosphere is sparking fear and retreat.
Posted Feb. 01, 2017, at 6:12 a.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Diver recovering ATV in Maine lake recovers something far funnierDiver recovering ATV in Maine lake recovers something far funnier
  2. Part of Bangor’s Broadway to get torn up again this year, city saysPart of Bangor’s Broadway to get torn up again this year, city says
  3. Survivor of 1963 B-52 crash that killed seven in Maine dies after years of military serviceSurvivor of 1963 B-52 crash that killed seven in Maine dies after years of military service
  4. After teen’s death, state orders independent review of suicide prevention at youth prisonAfter teen’s death, state orders independent review of suicide prevention at youth prison
  5. Jefferson man accused of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography