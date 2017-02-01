Concerns in the LGBTQ community
By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN
Jess St. Louis, a spokesperson for the transgender community, says many people are "going back in the closet" in response to changes in social attitudes. Jess came out as transgender about three years ago, but says that for the local LGBTQ community, the conservative political atmosphere is sparking fear and retreat.
Posted Feb. 01, 2017, at 6:12 a.m.
