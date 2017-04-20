To celebrate 2 years of Homestead, a video of some animals we met on the job

Classifieds
Video
Thursday, April 20, 2017
11:08 a.m.
By
Micky Bedell
Posted
April 20, 2017,
at
9:51 a.m.
More videos
Finding work after unemployment
Bangor Church moving from former YMCA to mall
Bangor police seek Conn. man for Ohio Street shooting
1-minute hike: Till’s Point Preserve in Penobscot
TV show ‘From Away’ aims to show Maine grit
Kenyans win 121st Boston Marathon
Bangor traffic beginning to pile up as construction season starts
Lincoln Paper CEO might help with site cleanup
Waldo County hospital keeping it fresh with local produce
This is what 60 hours of intricate tie dye looks like
The statue Portland’s public art committee didn’t want turns 10
Paddlers take on the 51st Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
Ex-manager of Bangor restaurant claims he was fired illegally over military leave
Argument between husband, boyfriend preceded Easter shooting, wife says
Moose on a mission ties up traffic on busy Maine bridge
‘All lives matter,’ LePage tells protesters at USM
Embattled Maine jail leader resigns amid new woes after OUI arrest
Here’s an easy way for Maine to solve its child care problem
Congress could gut this rule that protects Mainers who use prepaid cards
Thursday, April 20, 2017: Why we have the Second Amendment, push against anti-immigrant bill, don’t punish people with hardships
Opioid health homes will expand Mainers’ access to the resources to kick their addictions
Please don’t call me cisgendered
Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell; family seeks probe
Trump welcomes Patriots to White House; Brady no-shows
NCAA announces hockey regional sites; UMaine bid unaffected
UMaine men’s hockey team signs two more players
Rare triple play helps Edward Little softball team beat Brewer
THE BDN BUZZ
Ex-Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell
GEORGE'S OUTDOOR NEWS
Are food plots the same as baiting deer?
DAVID FARMER
This is what happens when a state neglects public health
THE BDN BUZZ
What’s next for Bill O’Reilly after his ouster at Fox News?
DEAR LIZ
If you use a store bathroom do you have to make a small purchase?
Bangor Peace Corps volunteer, 71, finds adventure, service in Guatemala
If you use a store bathroom do you have to make a small purchase?
Lobster roll competition comes to Portland
70 years after the great fires in Maine, new novel explores the aftermath
The hot new trend in food is literal garbage
Maine Course
Sesame Soba Noodles with Brussels Sprouts
Sesame Soba Noodles with Brussels Sprouts
Made in Maine
Maine artist's intricate tie dye more art than craft
Maine artist's intricate tie dye more art than craft
Speaking Organically
One of Maine's endangered beach birds is back!
One of Maine's endangered beach birds is back!
Double Dutch plus Three
The cutest holiday of the year
The cutest holiday of the year
Laura's House Journey
I had a visitor today
I had a visitor today
Maine Morsels
Is it re-purposing or senseless destruction?
Is it re-purposing or senseless destruction?
