Monday, May 29, 2017
1:53 a.m.
Oyster farming in Casco Bay
Brewer millworker part of forgotten Navy Armed Guard
By
Ashley Conti
, BDN Staff
Drew Perry was a Bangor High School junior when he was drafted during World War II as part of the Navy Armed Guard.
May 29, 2017
1 a.m.
