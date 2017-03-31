Previous video:
‘Being strong is OK’: Using powerlifting to find a better self

By Ashley Conti, BDN Staff
Four years ago, Jade Socoby saw a group of men lifting in the "red room" at Union Street Athletics and thought it looked fun. At the time she weighed over 320 pounds — now, thanks to powerlifting, she weighs in at 190 pounds of pure muscle. "I want to help women lose weight, I want to help women know it's okay to be strong," said Socoby. "You're not going to look like the Hulk if you touch a weight. It's just going to accentuate the frame you have, the curves you have. Every woman should at least try it."
