Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Deals & Coupons
News and weather for:
[change]
Video
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 Last update:
7:26 a.m.
News
|
Politics
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Maine Focus
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Previous video:
«
Southwest Harbor sets 180-day ban on cruise ships
BDN reporter spends a day as a kids camp counselor
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
By
Linda Coan O'Kresik
, Special to the BDN
BDN coastal reporter Alex Acquisto spends a day as a camp counselor at Tanglewood 4-H Camp in Lincolnville.
Posted
Aug. 17, 2017,
at
6:41 a.m.
More videos
Southwest Harbor sets 180-day ban on cruise ships
1-minute hike: Orin Falls in Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument
This is not a lighthouse
BDN reporter tries a day being a lobster cooker at the Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland
Protestors return after court ruling
Inside the WWII B-17 bomber touching down in Maine
1-minute hike: Jordan Cliffs Trail in Acadia National Park
Learning to logroll like a lumberjack: A reporter tries to stay afloat on the Maine coast
Google device speeds doctor visits
Coastal reporter tries hand at bloodworming
1-minute hike: Little Mayberry Cove Trail in Grand Lake Stream
Freak Out ride triple inspected after Ohio accident
SEE COMMENTS →
Most Read
Cherryfield victim, alleged killers were in love triangle, court documents say
Maine blueberry company orders raker to take down Confederate flag
Maine songwriter, with Nashville dreams, finds inspiration in snowmobiles, dairy farms
Here’s what it was like behind the scenes at the Charlottesville rally
Husband of woman killed in Saco Shaw’s files wrongful death lawsuit
Blogs
Be a BDN blogger
|
Browse BDN blogs
Maine Matters
Wild Maine Blueberry Pie..Camp Style
Wild Maine Blueberry Pie..Camp Style
The Virtual Angler
The Virtual Angler
Me, a Registered Maine Guide? No Thanks.
McKay's Fishing Adventures
Sometime Times the Stars Line Up!
Sometime Times the Stars Line Up!
George's Outdoor News
Moose’s flies all settled on me!
Moose’s flies all settled on me!
Act Out with Aislinn
1-minute hike: Orin Falls in Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument
1-minute hike: Orin Falls in Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument
Acadia on My Mind
Acadia, Millinocket fans join forces for Cadillac to Katahdin virtual race 2017
Acadia, Millinocket fans join forces for Cadillac to Katahdin virtual race 2017
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus