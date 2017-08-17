Previous video:
«

BDN reporter spends a day as a kids camp counselor

By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN
BDN coastal reporter Alex Acquisto spends a day as a camp counselor at Tanglewood 4-H Camp in Lincolnville.
Posted Aug. 17, 2017, at 6:41 a.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Cherryfield victim, alleged killers were in love triangle, court documents sayCherryfield victim, alleged killers were in love triangle, court documents say
  2. Maine blueberry company orders raker to take down Confederate flagMaine blueberry company orders raker to take down Confederate flag
  3. Maine songwriter, with Nashville dreams, finds inspiration in snowmobiles, dairy farmsMaine songwriter, with Nashville dreams, finds inspiration in snowmobiles, dairy farms
  4. Here’s what it was like behind the scenes at the Charlottesville rally
  5. Husband of woman killed in Saco Shaw’s files wrongful death lawsuitHusband of woman killed in Saco Shaw’s files wrongful death lawsuit

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs