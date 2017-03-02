Bangor program has seniors falling in love with shelter cats
By Micky Bedell
Laughter, conversation and anticipation filled the common room of the Phillips Strickland House on a recent Monday afternoon. About two dozen residents gathered in a large circle of chairs and wheelchairs, along with a few staff members and family visitors, their excitement palpable as volunteers from the Bangor Humane Society walked in with a cadre of furry friends for a bit of mutual admiration and affection.
Posted March 02, 2017, at 10:49 a.m.