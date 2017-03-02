Previous video: « Songbird farmers incorporate working the land into folk songs

Bangor program has seniors falling in love with shelter cats

Laughter, conversation and anticipation filled the common room of the Phillips Strickland House on a recent Monday afternoon. About two dozen residents gathered in a large circle of chairs and wheelchairs, along with a few staff members and family visitors, their excitement palpable as volunteers from the Bangor Humane Society walked in with a cadre of furry friends for a bit of mutual admiration and affection.