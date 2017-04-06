Previous video: « Anglers flock to popular fishing spot for opening day

Bangor print shop still using 1800s technology, and thriving

“It’s craftsmanship,” said Dennis Watson, now 60, a lifelong Bangor resident who has worked for Burr Printing for the past 45 years. “There’s just something different about something made by hand.” Though the vast majority of commercial printing is today done on digital machines and copiers, Watson does things the old-fashioned way — with a movable type letterpress, not too different from the ones that printed newspapers until the early 20th century.