Tuesday, April 18, 2017
4 p.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Maine Focus
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Bangor police seek Conn. man for Ohio Street shooting
By
Nick Sambides Jr.
, BDN Staff
A New Haven man is being sought in connection with a shooting on Ohio Street in Bangor on Sunday that left another man dead.
Posted
April 18, 2017,
at
3:08 p.m.
