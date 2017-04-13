Previous video:
Anthony Sanborn Jr. granted release on bail

By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff
A Cumberland County Court judge granted a $25,000 bail after a key witness at Sanborn’s 1992 trial recanted her testimony.
Posted April 13, 2017, at 12:30 p.m.

