Previous video:
«

Anglers flock to popular fishing spot for opening day

By Ashley Conti, BDN Staff
The waters were flooded with fly fisherman at Grand Lake Stream enjoying opening day of open water fishing.
Posted April 05, 2017, at 7:44 p.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. A Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in MaineA Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in Maine
  2. Angus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee GorsuchAngus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch
  3. Shuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitorsShuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitors
  4. Demolition underway at former Circuit City in BangorDemolition underway at former Circuit City in Bangor
  5. Significantly warmer weather heading toward MaineSignificantly warmer weather heading toward Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs