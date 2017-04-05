Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Deals & Coupons
News and weather for:
[change]
Video
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Last update:
7:03 p.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Maine Focus
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Previous video:
«
Bangor’s former Circuit City getting knocked down
Anglers flock to popular fishing spot for opening day
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
By
Ashley Conti
, BDN Staff
The waters were flooded with fly fisherman at Grand Lake Stream enjoying opening day of open water fishing.
Posted
April 05, 2017,
at
7:44 p.m.
Related stories
VIDEO
: A cherished tradition: Dozens of opening day anglers head to Grand Lake Stream
More videos
Bangor’s former Circuit City getting knocked down
Making the perfect pasta dish
1-minute hike: Long Cove Headwaters Preserve in Searsport
This central Maine coop has been shipping seeds for 40 years
Why this Maine artist’s best work always gets torn apart
Portland’s first absentee landlord
Lombardi Trophy comes to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
‘Being strong is OK’: Using powerlifting to find a better self
‘It makes a great sound when it thunks into the target’
Bangor-based LARP Box brings adventure to your doorstep
County, church set to fight over Bangor’s former YMCA building
EMCC’s culinary school transforms eastern Maine dining
SEE COMMENTS →
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
A Finnish company wants to build ‘flying boats’ in Maine
Angus King comes out against Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch
Shuttered Maine paper mill owner sues hopeful buyer, says it has other suitors
Demolition underway at former Circuit City in Bangor
Significantly warmer weather heading toward Maine
Autistic people don’t need a ‘cure’
A Democratic filibuster of Judge Gorsuch is a dead end
Wednesday, April 5, 2017: Stop funding school sports, politicians don’t care about the people, protect seniors from scams
Maine’s coastal communities depend on agencies Trump plans to gut
Thursday, April 6, 2017: Connect Bangor with passenger rail, Sen. Collins available to constituents, support Maine’s public health nurses
Walk-on Bernstein leaving UMaine men’s basketball program
Brewer athletic programs facing significant changes under latest MPA reclassification
Vachon appointed UMaine women’s basketball coach for 2017-2018; Barron remains in treatment
UMaine coach Barron speaks out on health issues
Old Town excited to defend Class B softball state championship
GEORGE'S OUTDOOR NEWS
Foraging Bill Angers Pickers Who Feel Entitled to Crops on Private Lands
THE BDN BUZZ
This teen asked his grandmother to her first prom. His school said she was too old.
STATE & CAPITOL
So, who is this young Republican who wants to unseat Angus King?
DAVID FARMER
LePage’s bad mood shouldn’t set anyone’s wage
#MAINE
Here are a couple good Maine April Fools’ jokes that (almost) fooled us this year
Maine’s wells could be polluted with arsenic, lead
This Mainer raised in Italy is serving up Tuscan-inspired cuisine in her home state
Autistic people don’t need a ‘cure’
Failure is hard for kids, but it teaches the value of hard work
Blueberry Cake with Fluffy Vanilla Frosting
Blogs
Be a BDN blogger
|
Browse BDN blogs
George's Outdoor News
Foraging Bill Angers Pickers Who Feel Entitled to Crops on Private Lands
Foraging Bill Angers Pickers Who Feel Entitled to Crops on Private Lands
Act Out with Aislinn
1-minute hike: Long Cove Headwaters Preserve in Searsport
1-minute hike: Long Cove Headwaters Preserve in Searsport
Summer in Maine: Kids, Camps, Community
Summer in Maine: Kids, Camps, Community
Beyond the Self: Camps Fostering Spiritual Growth
Eye on Maine Skies!
Crows, Comets, and Stationary Planets
Crows, Comets, and Stationary Planets
Maine Matters
Busy As A Beaver, Only It's Woody Woodpecker
Busy As A Beaver, Only It's Woody Woodpecker
Slower Traffic
Are we Driving Ourselves to the Poorhouse?
Are we Driving Ourselves to the Poorhouse?
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus