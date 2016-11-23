Previous video:
A Thanksgiving meal for the homeless in Bangor

By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
The Jericho Road Street Ministry held an annual dinner and gave away donated clothes to about 50 homeless folks on Monday night.
Posted Nov. 23, 2016, at 4 p.m.

