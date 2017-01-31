A night on the ice, above the water and under the stars
By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
Stars shone in the eastern sky on Friday night in Limington above the ice on Horne Pond. I pitched my tent and stayed the night — but I didn't get much sleep as folks rolled in on snowmobiles and four-wheelers all night ahead of the 13th annual Horne Pond Ice Fishing Derby.
Posted Jan. 31, 2017, at 9:42 a.m.
