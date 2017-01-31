Previous video: « Young diabetic farmer able to afford medicine thanks to Affordable Care Act

A night on the ice, above the water and under the stars

Stars shone in the eastern sky on Friday night in Limington above the ice on Horne Pond. I pitched my tent and stayed the night — but I didn't get much sleep as folks rolled in on snowmobiles and four-wheelers all night ahead of the 13th annual Horne Pond Ice Fishing Derby.