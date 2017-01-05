A look inside the bird rehab center Avian Haven in Freedom

Previous video:
Avian Haven, a bird rehabilitation center in Freedom, Maine, admitted nearly 2,500 birds for rehabilitation in 2016 -- an increase of 1,000 birds helped compared to five years ago. Founded as a nonprofit in 1999, Avian Haven accepts injured, orphaned and sick birds of any species, but their most well-known “patients” are bald eagles and loons, both of which are iconic birds in Maine. Here's a look at the facility on Jan. 4, 2016. Avian Haven is not open to the public and none of the birds are on display for public viewing, however, the facility works with the public to help birds that are found injured, sick or orphaned.
