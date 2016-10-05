Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
News and weather for:
[change]
Video
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 Last update:
11:13 a.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Blogs
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Previous video:
«
Bangor Symphony Orchestra featuring music from American composers
500 wins and counting for Skowhegan field hockey coach
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
By
Ashley Conti
, BDN Staff
Skowhegan High School field hockey coach and Maine Sports Hall of Famer Paula Doughty celebrated her 500th win against Lewiston.
Posted
Oct. 05, 2016,
at
10:41 a.m.
Related stories
500 wins and counting: Skowhegan’s Doughty among Maine’s elite coaches
More videos
Bangor Symphony Orchestra featuring music from American composers
1-minute hike: Chairback Mountain near Brownville
Goodbye, itchy sweaters. Hello, Maine sheep, sunshine and seawater.
Winslow Brothers
Portland’s pigeon whispering poet wants you to keep your head up
This is the grave of Portland’s first bank robber
This Portland woman had 14 children in 15 years
Car counter at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument shows increase in visitors
Belfast-Old Town high school football recap
Accused kidnapper’s bail set at $250,000
Hard-hitting senior heads Old Town’s quest for football playoff spot
Lower electric bills for Swan’s Island residents?
SEE COMMENTS →
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
Police send out Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old
Police: Amber Alert over, missing Augusta girl returned
Snapchat picture of lurking clown reported to Orono police
Stephen King to release new book documenting his college years at UMaine
Survivor of Portland fire recalls screams from victims trapped inside
Working together, we can make an economy where prosperity is shared by all
Maine can’t let schools deal with depressed students alone
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016: Thibodeau the statesman Maine needs, vote yes for new Rockport library, Willey will shake up Augusta
Poliquin stands up for Maine businesses and consumers against big banks
Vanilla debate
Westbrook native signed to Indianapolis Colts’ active roster
Lee Academy Athletic Hall of Fame to induct three
Football player makes amazing touchdown catch
MDI High School Hall of Fame to induct six
Sharapova doping ban reduced, can play in April
STATE & CAPITOL
LePage: Next state budget proposal won’t pay for superintendents
CHECK IN WITH CHARLIE
What we know as Hurricane Matthew moves north
THE DAILY SIMMER
Blaze Urban Pizza announced for Main Street in Bangor
FIDDLEHEAD FOCUS
Katie M. Plourde (1988 – 2016)
URBAN EYE
Luke’s Diner from ‘Gilmore Girls’ pops up in Portland
Blaze Urban Pizza announced for Main Street in Bangor
New Mexican taqueria in Winterport keeps it fast, fresh and simple
Luke’s Diner from ‘Gilmore Girls’ pops up in Portland
How long will you wait to turn on the heat?
Why older Mainers should get on board with Bangor’s public transportation system
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Digital Marketing Solutions
Classifieds
Print and Online Advertising
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Advertising Staff Directory
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus