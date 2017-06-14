Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Deals & Coupons
News and weather for:
[change]
Video
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 Last update:
10:58 a.m.
News
|
Politics
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Maine Focus
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Previous video:
«
Keep your hands off my Gazetteer
16 Counties Song
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
By
Troy R. Bennett
, BDN Staff
Ms. Davidson's fourth-grade class at Carrie Ricker School in Litchfield performs Maine's 16 counties song.
Posted
June 14, 2017,
at
10:13 a.m.
More videos
Keep your hands off my Gazetteer
1-minute hike: Dodge Point Public Reserved Land in Newcastle
Frank Modoc
Paddle Highland Lake
34 years of hot dogs
Northwood Natural Learning
‘I’m really lucky’: Farmer in residence at MOFGA fairgrounds blooms in Maine
Prison bars to handlebars
1-minute hike: Niagara Falls in Baxter State Park
Casco Bay sea monster
Alewife run through Westbrook
Maine State K-9 Academy
SEE COMMENTS →
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
Maine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employees
President Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
CBS to air program on NCIS investigation into infamous Belfast murder
Maine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachers
LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’
The Katahdin region can thrive alongside the monument — if we allow it
Visit should convince interior secretary that monument is welcome addition to Maine, America
Boy Scout Comey is no match for The Donald
Wednesday, June 14, 2017: Russia a threat to our democracy, the real health care debate, support solar growth
My lawyers got Trump to admit 30 lies under oath
UMaine coach plagued by medical mystery finally gets answers
It will take four people to replace this Maine sports expert when he retires
Continued pitching dominance boosts Bangor baseball teams’ title pursuit
Late rally lifts Old Town to second straight ‘B’ North title
McKechnie pitches Penobscot Valley to ‘D’ North softball title
MAINE MOMMY MUSINGS
Reduce your risk of being bitten by a tick in five easy steps
#MAINE
President Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
THE BDN BUZZ
Jeff Sessions wants Congress to let him prosecute medical marijuana providers
VITAL SIGNS
More evidence that Mainers can’t handle the heat
POLLWAYS
Why House and Senate Republicans hide Trumpcare bill
Reduce your risk of being bitten by a tick in five easy steps
How a 34-year-old hot dog cart has survived Portland’s fancy food explosion
Bangor’s new artsy, cozy coffee shop Wicked Brew is a true family affair
A letter to my dead husband, as I’m building a new family
He didn’t get a hit, but he taught me something huge
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus