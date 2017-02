Previous video: « These dogs are helping combat vets live with PTSD

1-minute ski: Quarry Road Trails in Waterville

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki skis on the Nordic ski trails at the Quarry Road Trails and Recreation Area in Waterville on Jan. 17, exploring the network, which consists of nearly 7 miles of groomed ski trails criss-crossed by snowshoe trails.