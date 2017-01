Previous video: « Watch this George Stevens Academy basketball star score 61 points

1-minute ski: Bangor Municipal Golf Course

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki explores the Nordic ski trails at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course in Bangor on Jan. 7, 2017. The trails are groomed by the Bangor Parks and Recreation Department on a regular basis and total up to 9 miles. The golf course is also a popular spot for snowshoers.