1-minute hike: Vaughan Woods in Hallowell

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki and two hiking companions explore Vaughan Woods, a popular nature preserve in Hallowell, on Nov. 27, 2016. The 197-acre preserve is home to more than two miles of public walking trails that lead through an old forest to historic stone bridges, small waterfalls and an old dam at the edge of Cascade Pond.